WhatsApp, it is possible to chat in all languages ​​of the world: how to do it

On WhatsApp there is a trick to be able to chat in all languages ​​of the world. Let’s see how users will be able to use it.

Whatsapp is one of the most used applications in the world with over 2 billion active accounts. Furthermore, with an increasingly connected world, it is more and more likely to text people from foreign countries but obviously, in the event of a chat like this, the problem remains the language. Thus the polyglot users present within the application have discovered a trick for chat in all languages ​​of the world.

To easily solve this problem, it is therefore possible to use a free and very functional resource that can be easily incorporated into yours Whatsapp. In fact, first you will have to set up the Google keyboard, ie the GBoard. Then, inside the chat, click on the three dots next to the space bar and access different options including the one relating to Google Translate. This way you will choose the language to chat withby selecting the translation in the desired language.

WhatsApp, goodbye to group chats: change everything

There are lots of news presented by WhatsApp this year. The instant messaging application is unwilling to stop and is ready to launch a new feature. In fact, the colossus of Menlo Park will soon launch the new instrument called ‘Community‘. The new feature was discovered by XDAdevelopers, after analyzing the version 2.21.21.16 of the latest Beta of the instant messaging application.

The portal has thought about explaining this new function better WABetaInfo. In fact, the tool will be used to better organize the groups already present on the application. This great novelty is ready to be inspired by similar functions already present on Telegram And Facebook. At the moment, however, users will have to wait a little longer before receiving further information on the new tool. There is great anticipation for the new feature which could debut with the next Beta version of the application.