WhatsApp, it is possible to find anyone without having the number: how to do it

Check on WhatsApp a trick to find any contact without having the number. Let’s see how users will be able to use the feature.

On normal social networks, the most common function is to find someone simply by typing their name in the search bar. On Whatsapp However, all this is not possible, since without a mobile number we cannot get the contact of a person on the app. However, there are many users who have found a great trick to get the number of the contact we want to talk to.

In fact, the most geeks have found an application that few will know. His name is True Caller. This app is a kind of digital phone archive. Large companies often use it to find potential customers around the country. Furthermore, True Caller is not free but is a subscription service with a cost of € 1.99 per month. The application will act as a telephone directory that can provide us with the contact of any person who has WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, ‘Cummunity’ is coming: how the new tool works

After the long inefficiencies that have created many controversies among users, Whatsapp is back on track right away and is ready to announce a new feature. In fact, the colossus of Menlo Park will soon launch the new instrument called ‘Community‘. The new feature was discovered by XDAdevelopers, after analyzing the version 2.21.21.16 of the latest Beta of the instant messaging application.

The portal has thought about explaining this new function better WABetaInfo. In fact, the tool will be used to better organize the groups already present on the application. This great novelty is ready to be inspired by similar functions already present on Telegram And Facebook. At the moment, however, users will have to wait a little longer before receiving further information on the new tool. There is great anticipation for the new feature which could debut with the next Beta version of the application.