WhatsApp, it is possible to listen to a voice again before sending it: how to do it

On WhatsApp check a tool that allows you to listen to an audio before sending it. Let’s see how users can do it.

There are always lots of news inside Whatsapp and although the application hasn’t given any security news, the development team continues to work on some tools. Indeed the application of the group Half has decided to give the possibility of i listen to the voice messages again before sending them. The portals took care of announcing it The Verge And iDownloadBlog. For a long time, therefore, users have been asking for this feature and finally got it.

The social channels of the social network took care of the news. Here we read that it is being released for all devices (Android, iOS, web and desktop). Furthermore, the application is self-explanatory. In fact, just open any chat and hold down the classic microphone button, located at the bottom right. While recording audio then you can stop sending the message and then resume it later. In addition there will also be the icon of trash can, if the user wants to delete the audio before sending it.

WhatsApp, the trick to eliminate the blue ticks: how to do it

Whatsapp it is still the world’s leading instant messaging service today. The application of Menlo Park during this year it has been renewed several times, with new functions and aesthetic features. A big problem, however, remains the defense of the privacy. In fact, even today there are millions of users who despise the ‘Blue ticks‘, that is the verification of the reading of the message. But there is a way to get rid of these ticks.

In fact, to completely eliminate the blue ticks you will have to go up Settings and then on Chat And ‘Disable the Read Confirmation‘. The only difference between iOS and Android only the mode of access to the settings remains. In fact, on Android we find them at the top right. While on the iPhone we will find the access at the bottom right. We remind you that the confirmation of reading, in this way, will not be displayed either for the messages sent or for those received.