WhatsApp last access, the function to “hide” from harassing contacts – Corriere.it

An update changes the “Last Access” feature, keeping the most intrusive ones at bay

From a simple chat, WhatsApp has become a business tool and can often be useful “Hide” one’s presence from contacts but perhaps not from everyone. After the possibility of using it without a smartphone, now the Facebook chat (or rather Meta) allows you to hide your online presence only to some people.

So far there were only three choices: we could show our last login to the app to everyone, nobody or just our contacts. With the new feature comes another voice, “All my contacts except …” where we can create a “black list” of those who will not be able to know when we last connected while everyone else will know. A good idea to safeguard a small portion of privacy and steer clear of harassing contacts.

Seen so far only on the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android, it is likely that the function will be extended to everyone even if it is not known when. Generally Whatsapp is very slow in delivering new features and so it may take months before you see it.

