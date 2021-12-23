WhatsApp, last hidden access to unknown contacts – Corriere.it

from Davide Urietti

Thanks to this new improvement in terms of privacy, people – whose number we do not have or with whom we have never exchanged messages – will not be able to see our online status and last access.

Inability to know the online status and the last default access by unknown contacts: this is the new initiative of Whatsapp to ensure greater user privacy. As revealed by WABetaInfo, the messaging service will prevent the knowledge of this information to contacts whose number we do not have or with whom we have not exchanged at least one message within the application.



Previously, WhatsApp’s default setting (reachable from Settings> Account> Privacy) allowed anyone to see the online status and last login. Now, however, the app will limit the visibility of this information, automatically setting the function to My contacts. The first to notice this change were the users themselves: on Twitter, some noticed the impossibility of verifying the last access of their contacts and therefore asked for explanations.

In particular, the user @PsyColette wanted to respond to those who began to have doubts about the correct functioning of the app, by showing a clarification email received from WhatsApp support. Thanks to the latter, we understand that the messaging service has introduced this new measure to improve and ensure greater security for its users, making it more difficult for people you don’t know or have never chatted with to see your online status or last seen.

According to WABetaInfo, the update in terms of privacy was necessary for limit the functionality of some third-party apps, available on the App Store and Play Store. These applications, in fact, are able to record the online status and the last access of selected contacts: although they are the only information obtainable, some people use them to persecute WhatsApp users. Now, however, thanks to the recent update, these third-party apps will be severely limited.