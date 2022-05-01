WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app | May 31, 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Technology
WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app | May 31, 2022
are you to use WhatsApp for all sorts of things? Several users use the platform belonging to Meta not only to talk via text, but also to make calls, video calls, and a variety of multimedia content. But the fun may be over soon.
If you don’t want to lose all that, then you should know that next May 31 WhatsApp will close multiple user accounts with unsupported devices. Which are? This will affect Android and iPhone terminals. Whom MAG We leave you the list.
LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP ON MAY 31
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- Apple iPhone SE
- iPhone 6S
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus
HOW DO I KNOW IF MY CELL PHONE WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP?
- Check that it does not have Android 4.1 or lower if it has a Google operating system.
- In the case of iPhones, they must have iOS 10, otherwise it will not be compatible.
- To do this, go to Settings, then System and finally Software Update.
- Check what type of Android you currently have.
WHY DOES A STAR APPEAR NEXT TO MY WHATSAPP MESSAGE
- If a star appeared out of nowhere next to your WhatsApp message, don’t worry.
- The first thing you should do is press the text in mention.
- You will then see a status bar that sits on the chat header.
- There, click on the crossed out star and that’s it, the symbol will disappear.