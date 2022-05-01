WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app | May 31, 2022 | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

are you to use WhatsApp for all sorts of things? Several users use the platform belonging to Meta not only to talk via text, but also to make calls, video calls, and a variety of multimedia content. But the fun may be over soon.

If you don’t want to lose all that, then you should know that next May 31 WhatsApp will close multiple user accounts with unsupported devices. Which are? This will affect Android and iPhone terminals. Whom MAG We leave you the list.

LOOK: WhatsApp: why does a star appear next to a message

LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP ON MAY 31

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

In this way you will be able to know if your cell phone will run out of WhatsApp on May 31. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

Apple iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

HOW DO I KNOW IF MY CELL PHONE WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP?

Check that it does not have Android 4.1 or lower if it has a Google operating system.

In the case of iPhones, they must have iOS 10, otherwise it will not be compatible.

To do this, go to Settings, then System and finally Software Update.

Check what type of Android you currently have.

WHY DOES A STAR APPEAR NEXT TO MY WHATSAPP MESSAGE