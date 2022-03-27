WhatsApp made this change that only a few users have discovered | WASAP | WSP | WP | Android | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging system for Android and iOS, has released a new update through the Google Play Beta Program. Patch 2.22.8.7 makes it possible for users to review the new flags for end-to-end encryption at the bottom of the call history.

The specialized portal WABetaInfo reported that the name of the new update is “End-to-End Indicators”. The next update of WhatsApp it’s still under development and will most likely be tested for inclusion in stable releases in future updates.

With the new patch, users will now find a footnote at the bottom of their call history page that would indicate that their calls are end-to-end encrypted so that no one, not even WhatsApp nor Meta, they can listen to them. According to the report, WhatsApp it also plans to introduce the same footer at the bottom of the list of chats and status updates, however there is no evidence of this so far.

WhatsApp it also started rolling out the long-awaited multi-device support feature for its users. With the new feature, the system will be able to connect up to four devices along with one phone at a time. It should be noted that in the event that the phone is inactive for more than 14 days, the paired devices will be automatically disconnected.

LIST OF CELL PHONES THAT WILL NOT HAVE WHATSAPP SINCE MARCH 31

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Ascend D2

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6SPlus

