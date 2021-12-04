WhatsApp makes millions of users happy: the latest news is amazing!

WhatsApp is preparing to launch a huge novelty ready to satisfy millions of users. Let’s see what will be introduced shortly.

A new update is ready to revolutionize again Whatsapp. In fact, it’s the users who celebrate Android, which are ready to welcome one of the most anticipated innovations for the messaging platform. We are talking about the Reaction to messages, one of the updates announced months ago by the specialized portal WABetaInfo. The site in question also posted screenshots in tunnel, with the reactions that will be collected in two different tabs.

The first tab in question will collect the general informations on the reactions received by the single message. While the second will only collect those sent by the specific user who consults them. It will also be possible on the same interface to remove the reaction sent. The novelty is now completed with the instant messaging service ready to implement it on the official app. Now it’s up to Half announce the release date of the update.

WhatsApp, personalized stickers are also coming: what changes

Whatsapp it is certainly the most famous messaging application in the world. Indeed they are over 2 billion users active within the service of Half. Soon a new update will revolutionize the app and allow users more customization. I am coming to WhatsApp the personalized stickers. In fact, to date the “stickers” to be used in chat had to be made through the use of other apps, but soon this one function will become internal.

This means that users will soon be able to create and edit stickers within the application itself. You can then add a writing or another sticker until the image is cut or a emoji. Thus the app is strengthening its leadership position within the social giant Half. At the moment the update is only available for web version. But soon Meta will also add it for iOS and Android smartphones.