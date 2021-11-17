Whatsapp, many do not know it but this ‘trick’ manages to simplify our life

Whatsapp: we all use it now, every day and even for a long time: it is the fastest way to interact without complications. But do we know all the potential?

How many times have we happened to be in possession of a telephone number but not sure to use it? Sometimes it’s just insecurity or healthy shyness. Although it is always easier to interact with others with the technology, maybe something is missing.

The times we open cannot be counted Whatsapp, today it has become aapplication essential, not only for to communicate with others so informal, but also for the work or for the study. It is not only comfortable because it is an instant way of comparing ourselves. We can admit, it’s even easier on the level of engagement, somehow the screen continues to hide and protect us.

Whatsapp is one of the applications that we could not do without, but do we really know it well?

We never think about the old sms? One would not have been economically viable at the time continuous communication like the one we experience day after day. How many times did we count the words used just to not pay more? Then there was the era of promotions and whoever was a girl will remember them very well. But then Whatsapp came and changed everything.

But we cannot know everything so well and in fact in this sense I want to reveal a trick that few know: or how to send a message with WhatsApp to a number that you do not have in yours. personal contacts.

Today, given the vastness of socialization, be it real or virtual, we see soaring gods heading numbers. Sometimes you may need to send a single message and you don’t want to add it to an already long list. If we continue the comparison with the old messaging system, it was absolutely allowed to send text messages to numbers that we did not have in the address book.

It is not a popular trick, indeed very few people know it, it is certainly a way to save time and space.

The first thing to do is to connect the phone to the pc with WhatsApp WebOnce this is done, go to the three dots at the top and press on ‘connected devices’. On the PC we can see the page with WhatsApp Web and the QR Code. Just scan the phone and we would have all the conversations on the pc.

But let’s get to the heart: open a tab and enter this address https://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx. If we replace all xs with the number we are interested in (we must also put the prefix). Once this is done you will see the page with a green button with the words: “continue and go to chat”. Just click it and we would have a chat with the number in question.