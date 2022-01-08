WhatsApp, more detailed notifications on iPhone are coming: this is how the new version will be

Since the battle between messaging clients has gotten tougher, Whatsapp has begun to implement more and more novelties over time. 2021 was full of announcements from the development team, and it seems that the trend will not stop in 2022. On the iPhone, for example, the team is testing one new version of notifications that appear on the screen when a new message arrives.

As usual, the novelty was anticipated by the prolific WABetaInfo, one of the most reliable sources in the context of the new additions on the messaging client. The new notifications provide for the presence of the profile photo, and are available starting with version 2.22.1.1 of the client, when running on iOS 15 or later.

WhatsApp, incoming profile photos in notifications on iOS

The novelty follows a trend that we have already seen on the iPhone also on other applications, such as on Twitter. Each time a message is received through Meta’s messaging client, not only will a notification appear with the sender’s name, but the information will also be emphasized by the presence of his profile photo.

The novelty may not already be available for all beta testers of the service and, even if available, it is possible to run into any problems since the development has not yet been completed.

The profile picture in WhatsApp notifications will not be the only novelty of 2022. In 2021 the team began testing additional features not yet implemented, such as Communities or the Business Nearby, which will allow you to search and contact local businesses such as restaurants, various retailers and much more. Even if we do not yet know when, a new screen for contacts with a convenient Search button will also arrive.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!