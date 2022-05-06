WhatsApp: Neeraj Arora, former head of WhatsApp, regrets having sold the app to Mark Zuckerberg | WPP | Facebook | Goal | Social media

If you have been using WhatsApp since its inception, you surely remember that this popular instant messaging application was not from Meta, previously known as Facebook. In February 2014, five years after its launch, it was recently acquired by the company mark zuckerberg which paid approximately 19,300 million dollars.

Neeraj Arora, who was once the chief business officer (CBO) for WhatsApp, used his official Twitter account to publish a statement, where he says he regrets having sold the instant messaging platform that is currently the most widely used. in the world with more than 2 billion users.

According to the former head of WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg had promised them that, after the purchase, he would maintain the original vision of the creators, which was: not to track users, nor to collect their data, much less include advertising in the application, something that Goal has not been fully met.

“Originally, WhatsApp made money by charging users $1 to download the app. We didn’t want cross-platform ads and tracking, and Facebook said they agreed and believed in our mission,” Neeraj Arora wrote on her Twitter account.

Although he did not want to give other names, the former WhatsApp executive assured that he is not the only one who regrets having sold his application to Meta, since they feel that the instant messaging platform is far from being what he wanted it to be.

— neeraj arora (@neerajarora) May 4, 2022

