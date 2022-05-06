Technology

WhatsApp: Neeraj Arora, former head of WhatsApp, regrets having sold the app to Mark Zuckerberg | WPP | Facebook | Goal | Social media

Photo of Zach Zach52 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

If you have been using WhatsApp since its inception, you surely remember that this popular instant messaging application was not from Meta, previously known as Facebook. In February 2014, five years after its launch, it was recently acquired by the company mark zuckerberg which paid approximately 19,300 million dollars.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach52 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How to achieve financial freedom with bitcoin trading? Kike Villarreal explains it to you

27 mins ago

what is Tito like, how much does it cost and what is it for

39 mins ago

Best HDMI 2.1 cables you can buy

1 hour ago

Bitcoin price is not decided on the rise, but this happens with savers

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button