Whatsapp, new functions to send ephemeral messages

Whatsapp more and more updates, improvements arrive for ephemeral messages. Here’s what they are and how they work.

Whatsapp for some time now it has begun to improve its application. The aim is to remain competitive on the market and be smarter and easier to use.

This time around, the well-known instant messaging application has refined the feature ephemeral messages, those that disappear after a certain period of time, as also happens on Snapchat and Telegram. In order to adapt to the trends of its competitors.

Whatsapp, here’s what changes for ephemeral messages

The ephemeral messages of Whatsapp have the characteristic that they last up to 7 days, that is, they are kept in chat for seven days from sending and then deleted by themselves. But now, with the new improvements, in addition to the 7 days already provided, you can now make all new chats disappear, by default, after 24 hours or 90 days.

“Not all messages have to stay forever”, writes Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook profile. However, the new Whatsapp feature is currently not valid for group chats.

Users who decide to activate ephemeral messages by default will be shown a warning within the new chats to inform the interlocutors of their choice. And if you change your mind, you can turn off the setting.

To activate ephemeral messages as default on all new future individual chats, select WhatsApp Settings> tap Account> Privacy> Default message timer and select the established duration. Very simple!

The ability to change the default setting even after 24 hours or 90 days allows at the same time not to clog the app with messages, speed up the use of the application and help make conversations better. Developments are also expected for the groups, updates will certainly not be long in coming.

This update is part of those updates we told you about, coming for 2022 from tablet support to Communities: the platform is becoming more and more complete and complex.