Whatsapp, new update: read audio messages

New important update coming for Whatsapp: the preview of audio messages arrives. Here’s when and how

In the wake of the new updates coming for 2022 for the well-known instant messaging software owned by Meta. Here comes a new plus: on iPhone and Android you will be able to listen to the vowels to be sent, before sending.

With a year-end update, Meta announced the arrival on WhatsApp to listen to an audio message before sending it.

Through a short video on Twitter, the company already part of the Facebook group, explained: “These are not errors, these are tests”.

Whatsapp, what will change?

In this important update siv can preview the voice messages before hitting enter ”.

To use the function, both on iPhone than Android, you have to download theupdate from App Store and Play Store. Once this is done, just click on the microphone button in a WhatsApp chat and slide it up to block the hands-free recording.

This – as reported by Ansa.it – ​​will allow you to see a stop button and a trash can. Once you stop the registration, you can play the audio to listen to the voice message before sharing it with the recipient.

With the update, WhatsApp also allows you to listen to a specific part of the file, by touching the bar that composes it. The novelty adds to the already existing possibility of send a voice message directly, without preview, just by holding down the microphone in chats.

In May, WhatsApp began developing the preview feature for voicemail. In a test phase, the platform had foreseen the addition of two writings, Review and Cancel, then opting, with the definitive launch, for the more traditional icons of reproduction and basket instead of textual references.