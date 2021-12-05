WhatsApp, no one will be able to spy on your chats anymore thanks to this simple trick

How to avoid being spied on WhatsApp? A simple trick inside the instant messaging app will stop curious people from peeking at the chat content

More and more applications contain useful features designed to strengthen user privacy, even more so when considering the massive use of mobile devices and the presence of particularly personal content, such as multimedia content and instant conversations. If in the past few hours we have explained to you how to protect photos and videos on your smartphone, using in this case the useful “Locked Folder” function in Google Photos for Android, today we want to focus our attention on a WhatsApp option which will make your chats even safer, especially keeping curious people away.

The procedure is within everyone’s reach and will require just a couple of taps on the screen, as it is not necessary to install third-party plugins on your device; moreover, it is designed to work on all smartphones, regardless of the brand or type of operating system.

READ ALSO >>>Netflix displaces everyone: we will have to say goodbye to several TV series by the end of the year

How to enable “Fingerprint Lock” on WhatsApp to protect chats

To turn away those users who want spy on WhatsApp chats, it will be sufficient to open the instant messaging app on the smartphone, click on the three dots at the top right and select the item “Settings”: a screen will open that will allow you to set the best Whatsapp on the mobile device in use, being able to change the username, backups and all the various security options; we are interested in the “Account” section and, above all, the subsequent “Privacy” item.

Once you have entered the special category, simply scroll down and enable the option “Fingerprint lock“, Taking care to confirm your identity and set some parameters for its correct functioning, such as immediate blocking or after a certain time interval (one minute or thirty minutes).

READ ALSO >>>Someone is using Apple’s AirTags to steal luxury cars

The “Lock with fingerprint” function will allow you to add a second layer security at conversations on WhatsApp: in order to read the content of the same, it will be necessary to verify it by fingerprint, thus cutting the curious people out of the game.