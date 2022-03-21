WhatsApp, on which phones it will stop working on March 31

If you are one of those who uses WhatsApp much of the day to keep in touch with friends and family, this information will interest you as the platform will stop working, from March 31stin some iOS and Android devices.

The reason is due to the latest update of this instant messaging platform, so that you take the necessary measures, we tell you which devices will be left without the service, so take note.

Supported operating systems

The operating systems currently supported by WhatsApp are:

Phones running Android OS 4.1 and later

Phones running iOS 10 and later

Phones running KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices

This means that all phones that have operating systems prior to those mentioned will not be able to use the app as of the last day of March 2022. Some of the models on which WhatsApp will stop working are:

LG Optimus 4XHD

LG Optimus L7

Samsung Galaxy Ace Plus

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini VE

Xiaomi Mi2s

Huawei Ascend G525

Lenovo S890

Xiaomi Mi2s

iPhone 6 (6s and 6s Plus)

iPhone 5 (5s and 5c)

iPhone SE

This is the second time, in less than 6 months, that WhatsApp will stop working on some devices. On November 1, 2021, the application, owned by Meta, indicated that it would stop working on Android phones with OS 4.0.4 and earlier versions, as well as on iPhone cell phones with iOS 9 or earlier.

Through a statement, WhatsApp reported that like other technology companies, each year they identify which are the most outdated devices and software and those with the fewest users to decide which ones to stop supporting.

The recommendation is to change your phone to a more current one, so you can continue using WhatsApp normally. It is also recommended to save the chat history before the indicated date.

