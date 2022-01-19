WhatsApp, parents and grandparents are safe: no more problems with the client thanks to in-app support

Whatsapp one of the most widely used messaging systems in the western world. Its advantage over most of the competition? Everyone uses it, or almost. Precisely for this reason it is not uncommon for users not really expert with technological gadgets to use it, and we suppose that any Hardware Upgrade reader has been forced – at least once – to give suggestions on how to carry out the basic functions of the Meta messaging. This may change soon, with the return of an important function.

We refer to the possibility of contact support directly from the app, through a conversation in the same service. The feature was first spotted in early 2021 on WhatsApp beta 2.21.7.3 for Android, only to be deleted. The same reappeared adeso sui 2.22.3.5 beta client for Android And 22.2.72 for iOS, however in our case we also received it on the 2.21.24.22 client for Android (on a OnePlus device).

WhatsApp, how chat support works directly from the app

The news was reported, as usual, by WABetaInfo, who wrote: “For unknown reasons WhatsApp has stopped providing in-app support to users, but something is changing today”. For request support via chat just access the Settings of WhatsApp (from the drop-down menu reachable by pressing the key with the three points in vertical orientation at the top right), select Help and finally Contact us. The function is used to ask questions to the support team in case you need help, as you can read in the description of the option in the Settings.

Once the item has been selected, in the screen where you can enter the help request message you can read: “We will answer you in a WhatsApp chat”. It should be noted that all support chats on WhatsApp are marked with a verified green check mark, which makes it recognizable by a fraud attempt. When you contact WhatsApp support, some sensitive information is shared automatically, such as your phone number, network information, the version of WhatsApp installed and the operating system in use.

As already written, the function should already be available on Beta clients for both Android and iOS, but in some cases it could also be active on stable releases.

