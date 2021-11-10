WhatsApp, pay attention to this message: it could drain your account

WhatsApp is the most used messaging application. For this reason, hackers tend to trip users up a bit. Let’s see what it is in this case.

The digital world has given users a certain ease of communication. Today it is possible to reach people in such a way quick it’s almost instant. However, like everything, the downside is always around the corner. Just as there are positive things, there are also negative ones.

The most used messaging application by users is that of Whatsapp. An application that is part of the family Zuckerberg. So it also binds to Half And Instagram. Since it is part of a giant of the web it could appear very safe but it is not. In fact, it often happens that there are scams in place.

Very simple modalities but that many cannot distinguish. As in this case. Everything goes through a message and once i enter the data the point of no return has been reached. Let’s take a closer look at what it is and how to do to avoid falling into the trap.

WhatsApp: pay attention to this message

Those who come to the Web on a daily basis know that there are dangers. Things that could put the user in a difficult situation. As in the case of the signature message long S. Hackers send their own message signed by this well-known brand.

The message refers to the receipt of a voucher from ben 500 Euros. Of course after inserting the data of the user. From first name up to the number of credit card or, in any case, any bill available. As we see, the methods are classic which, however, still work today. So when we are in the presence of a suspicious message we have to pay attention to the details.

READ ALSO >>> Beware of this phone scam: they can steal everything from you

These messages contain errors which, if noticed, immediately make you understand the nature of the message. In this case, Esselunga warned of the matter immediately. And he stressed to pay attention to some things: the first is the exaggerated value of the voucher, the second concerns the grammatical and spelling errors. The last two points concern products too discounted to be credible and the possibility of win a prize without doing anything. So, watch out for these things and don’t get duped too easily because, then, there could be serious consequences.