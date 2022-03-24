WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.32.0: download and news

WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.32.0 is the new version of this popular WhatsApp modthe application is updated once again and we have some interesting new features, such as the possibility of modifying your own voice in the audios that you are going to send.

The update frequency of whatsapp plus is quite high, normally in a single month we can find several new versions, contrary to what happens with the official WhatsApp app, because yes, WhatsApp is not an official app, and it must be used with caution.

We have talked to you on occasion about WhatsApp mods and the risk of using them, in fact, the use of mods is one of the reasons why WhatsApp can expel you from the service, although there are other behaviors that can cause this.

What’s new and bug fixes

In WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.32.0 you will find some small novelty, one of the most attractive lies in the implementation of a option to change your voice when you speak to send an audio note to a person in a conversation.

15 best WhatsApp mods

Also, regarding WhatsApp conversations, from now on you will find new accessthe first of these is called “go to first message” and when you press it, what the app will do is take you to the moment of the first chat message with that person.

This way you won’t have to be manually uploading through the entire conversation, but you will go directly. There is another called “search image on the web” and also another access named as “clean recent emojis”which cleans the list of the emojis you use the most in chats.

Another important aspect is the improvements and bug fixesessential details to ensure the proper functioning of WhatsApp Plus, some of them are quite important and are solved in this new version of the WhatsApp mod.

You can upgrade to WhatsApp Plus 19.32.0 from the app itself to obtain this version or directly download the app from the download link that we leave you now to install the new version and enjoy all the new features mentioned.

Download WhatsApp Plus 19.32.0 for Android

Mobile phones currently compatible with WhatsApp (2022)