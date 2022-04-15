WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.60.1: download and news

We already have available download whatsapp plus 2022 19.60.1which brings as its main novelty the integration of the LiveIn Live Pic widget. It allows us to see on the home screen of our Android mobile the photos that our contacts upload in real time.

The popular WhatsApp Plus is surely the best known among the WhatsApp mods. That is, one version of the app improved by external developers (in this case the HeyMods group) that expands its possibilities in privacy, customization and extra functions.

Download the best backgrounds for WhatsApp

WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.60.1 is based on version 2.21.24.22 of the original app, and takes the opportunity to correct various errors of operation, something usual every time a new update arrives.

The greatest novelty, on the other hand, is the widget that allows see the photos of our friends, directly on the Android home screen. It is done through the LivePic function of the LiveIn application, which we must install independently from the Google Play store.

It’s an interesting idea, although it’s a bit out of the ordinary for an instant messaging app. There will be those who like this new option and use it, but it seems more like a way to make LiveIn known through the popularity of WhatsApp Plus.

LiveIn is a kind of social network with similarities with the Stories of Instagram, with the difference that we can only publish a single photo at a given time. Those people who have added us and have put the widget on their Android will see the image on home screen of the mobile.

We leave the link to download WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.60.1 at the end of the article, which requires installing it from outside the Google Play Store, since the Android store does not support this type of unofficial apps.

Alternatively, we have explained how to update WhatsApp Plus, for those who already have the app on their mobile.

It is generally is it worth installing WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.60.1, even if we are not going to use the LivePic features. It fixes some bugs, and it’s always important to keep your apps up-to-date to avoid unexpected issues.

