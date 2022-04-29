WhatsApp Plus 2022 20.00.0: download and news

We can now do the WhatsApp Plus 2022 download 20.00.0which modifies the interface for voice calls and adds as novelties the possibility of promoting WhatsApp groups and a new shortcut to the search engine.

The versatile WhatsApp Plus is the most well-known among WhatsApp mods, that is, versions of the application modified by third-party developers. In this way they avoid many limitations of the original, incorporate improvements in privacy, customization options and many other useful extras.

The development pace of WhatsApp Plus 2022 is very fast, with updates almost every week, sometimes with more news and sometimes with less. This time we received three improvements that are positive, although not making a big difference.

These are the three novelties of WhatsApp Plus 2022 20.00.0 what we will find:

Redesign of the voice calls interface. Promotion of public WhatsApp groups. Shortcut to the message search engine.

The redesign of the calls is not too flashy, especially if we think that in WhatsApp Plus you can download themes to customize this screen. This is how it looks now by default:

Yes, the function that allows Let’s make our public groups known among the community of WhatsApp Plus. It allows you to put up to 5 labels so that users know the theme:

Although it is more common on Telegram due to its additional capabilities, there are those who create open WhatsApp groups for anyone, and in this way we can promote ours.

Also, it is now used WhatsApp version 2.22.6.72 as base for whatsapp plus. This is important, because to implement the future official news that the company launches, it will be necessary to work with a recent update.

We leave the link to download WhatsApp Plus 2022 20.00.0, something that we must do from outside the Google Play Store, since the official Android store does not support mods. We have also explained how to update WhatsApp Plus for those who already have it installed.

It is worth doing WhatsApp Plus 2022 20.00.0 download if we have never tried a mod, because it gives us many extra options. In exchange for displaying advertising, we will enjoy capabilities that standard users will probably never receive.

