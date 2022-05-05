WhatsApp Plus 2022 20.10.0: download and news

We have WhatsApp Plus 2022 20.10.0, a new version of one of the most popular WhatsApp mods available for download. It does not bring news, but this version focuses on polishing certain details of the application and correcting errors that the app had.

The truth is there is no week that does not pass that WhatsApp Plus is not updatedlately the rhythm of new versions is constant, but new features are not always added, although important improvements are made, as happened last week and also on this occasion.

It is not an official application, so you must be careful when using it because one of the risks to which this type of app exposes you is expulsion, although there are other types of reasons, but you should be aware of this by if it happens to you at any time.

15 best WhatsApp mods

WhatsApp Plus is not the only WhatsApp mod out there, there are many more options with different functionalities. As for this new version 20.10.0, whose base version is now WhatsApp 2.22.6.72focuses on fixing some important bugs that could cause unstable operation.

Besides, adds a small backup delete functionality. If you expected more news, the truth is that you will have to wait a bit, surely in future versions we will have some new functionality relevant enough.

You can update WhatsApp Plus from the app itself or also download the apk file that we leave you just below to obtain version 20.10.0, either of the two options you use is valid, but if you use the last one, remember to activate the unknown origins of your Android .

It could be the first time you use whatsapp plus if you are one of those who want functionalities that the original app does not have, this mod is a good start, you will enjoy exclusive options that will probably never reach the official app, but remember to use it with care.

Is WhatsApp Plus a virus?