WhatsApp Plus will allow you to read messages without entering the chat

A future update of WhatsApp Plus will make it possible to read messages without entering the chatwhich will mean that other people will not see the read confirmation (double blue check), and we will not appear online nor will the time of the last connection be updated.

From the HeyMods group, the developers of WhatsApp Plus, it has been sent a survey to its users asking them if they consider interesting the option of reading the messages without entering the chat. WhatsApp Plus does not stop including new functions, so it would not be strange if we received it soon.

Download the latest WhatsApp update

The survey has been sent to those who use YoWhatsApp and GBWhatsApp, other projects of the group on Android. However, all the WhatsApp mods created by HeyMods have a number of common features, so it is likely that it will also come to WhatsApp Plus.

This is the question being asked:

around a 78% of users have spoken in favoralthough the header makes it clear that they are “New Feature Ideas”, not something confirmed.

In fact, it is possible to vote for it, or to indicate that it is not an essential function. The answer itself makes it clear that it is a alternative to the option to hide the blue double check that you already have WhatsApp Plus, so it doesn’t make a very big difference.

We do not know how we will read the messages without entering the chat, but it is a system that captures notifications may be used of Android to show us the texts without accessing the conversations or groups.

Those who use the official app can also read WhatsApp messages without the blue check coming out through an additional tool that collects notifications. In a mod the method is probably simpler, but similar.

Unfortunately, we don’t have an arrival date for this novelty of reading messages without entering the chat, and could even be discarded. In any case, a good idea is to update WhatsApp Plus frequently, since every so often it receives new capabilities.

Of course, it will be useful to read the messages in WhatsApp Plus without entering each chatbut it doesn’t make much of a difference to current options, so it might make more sense to prioritize other aspects, such as app stability and performance.

