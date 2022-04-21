WhatsApp prepares a paid subscription plan

Share

WhatsApp is planning to launch a subscription plan and be able to earn more revenue.

Subscriptions within applications have become quite common and it is a common way to get extra features. WhatsApp had not tried it so far, but as reported WABetaInfo this could change very soon. WhatsApp is considering offering a subscription within its app to companies to unlock some extra features.

It is not easy to monetize messaging apps and few know how WhatsApp really makes money. With this new subscription, a new form of income is opened for WhatsApp that for the moment will only affect companies that have a WhatsApp Business profile, and that want to opt for these new functions.

After launching the ability to set cover photos to enhance business profiles, WhatsApp is now working on a new optional subscription plan to bring additional features to business accounts.

The monthly subscription to WhatsApp only affects companies (for the moment)

Although WhatsApp is working on a subscription plan, does not mean that you will have to pay to use WhatsApp when this plan is released. At the moment nothing changes for users, both normal and business, who could continue to use the application for free.

“The subscription plan is reserved for WhatsApp business accounts and offers additional features to businesses. For example, you know that you can normally connect up to 4 devices when using multiple devices, but if you subscribe to their new plan, you will be able to connect up to 10 devices. This is very good news for business accounts and is just one of the first features offered by the future subscription plan for business accounts. More additional services will be announced in the future“.

Eos yes, this does not rule out that in the future the company will also consider a subscription for normal users that offers some extra news and improvements. Something similar to what Twitter Blue offerswhich among other functions allows us to edit tweets once they have been published.

The subscription plan is not currently available in the business app and expected to be available in a future WhatsApp Business beta update for Android and iOS. We do not know if it is an annual or monthly subscription or how much it could cost, but it is clear that it will not be available for standard WhatsApp accounts.

