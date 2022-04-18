WhatsApp presents its novelties this April 30 – News Technology – Technology

The WhatsApp application arrives with news this April and, although it seems that the application remains the same for a decade, the truth is that small details have been added that improve the user experience.

In recent days, the Meta company had announced the arrival of communities on WhatsApp, which is a function that will allow different groups to be brought together under the same structure. It will also have new tools that will improve the organization and management of conversations.

According to the media ‘Enter. Co’, this novelty was described by Mark Zuckerberg himself as the next generation of communication. This new function can be useful for communication between neighbors of a building, small businesses, parents of a school, among others.

Communities

It is important to highlight that this new function does not replace the groups, but rather it will help reduce the disorder that usually exists in them.

The administrators will be in charge of managing these spaces and will be able to choose which groups can be part of the community. Likewise, they will have the permissions to decide if a message or file is appropriate or not and thus maintain order within the groups.

If you are added to a community you will be able to see the related groups and you can join or leave them at any time. However, only community admins will be able to send messages to all members under the feature called “Community Announcement Group”.

The idea is to make it much easier to organize all your group chats and find information faster.

Other news

Along with communities, Zuckerberg announced the reactions in group messages, which will be similar to the way Facebook Messenger, Instagram and Telegram. The person will be able to press the message and they will have the option to react with some emojis from the application.

Another novelty is that people will be able to send much larger files, WhatsApp allows you to send files of a maximum of 100MB, but now you can send documents of up to 2 GB.

On the other hand, the application increased the group call limit up to 32 participants. Before it could only be done with up to eight people.

In a post on Facebook, Zuckerberg stated that Communities is taking its first steps and that its deployment will be gradual and slow. The people who belong to the beta versions of the application will be the first to enjoy these new features.

It is also thought that in the future this new function will reach Messenger, Facebook and Instagram.

