WhatsApp privacy: what’s going on

There is no peace for the WhatsApp privacy policy, nor is the war betweenEuropean Union and Meta, the colossus of Mark Zuckerberg who, to tell the truth, never had much feeling with the European institutions. In September, the EU imposed a very heavy fine on Meta, equal to 225 million euros, due to the lack of clarity on how the company manages user data.









According to the EU, in fact, that annoying full-screen message that WhatsApp shows to its users more and more often is not enough, in the hope that users will tap on “Accept“, Deemed insufficient to explain to those who use WhatsApp what is going to change regarding their personal data. The story has been going on for months now: the first attempt by Facebook (the group, at the time, was not yet called Meta) to change the privacy policy of WhatsApp dates back to January 2021. From that moment on, everything and more has happened, with the Privacy Authorities of half of Europe turning against the giant of Menlo Park, closely followed by the equivalent authorities of other countries, from half the world. But, in the end, what changes for users?

WhatsApp privacy policy: what changes

Perhaps the most paradoxical thing of all, in this long and complicated story, is that for users Europeans WhatsApp changes absolutely nothing. In fact, everything stems from a novelty introduced in the United States which, however, has not arrived in Europe and will probably never arrive: the possibility of pass some user data of WhatsApp to Meta’s business partners, first of all to those who have a profile WhatsApp Business.

All this in the EU will not be done, because it is partly in conflict with the legislation GDPR which regulates the management of users’ personal data. WhatsApp, however, was forced by the EU to warn its users about how personal data are managed, if and when they are exchanged with Meta or other companies, how long they remain on the servers and how and when they are deleted.

And, again according to the EU, he did not quite clearly. So she was fined.

WhatsApp: another banner is coming

All this, in practice, will materialize with a new banner which will appear at the top of the chat list. By tapping on the small banner, the user can read the new privacy information, more detailed as requested by Europe, and will also be able to close the banner forever.

There won’t be a button to accept anything, because there is nothing to accept: this is only information provided to users, who can read it or even ignore it.