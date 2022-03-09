WhatsApp puts the scissors to the number of times you forward a message

With this new limitation, you will not be able to forward a message on WhatsApp to more than one group chat at a time.

The “fake news” or false news is a serious problem that affects today’s society, since it causes an important part of the population receive false information.

Taking into account the current situation that we have in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and that the main means of disseminating false news about this war is WhatsApp, it is already the tool they use to communicate over 2 billion people worldwidethose responsible for the messaging application owned by Meta have decided limit the number of times you can forward a message.

This is the new message forwarding limitation in WhatsApp

As colleagues from the specialized media WABetaInfo tell us, the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android, with version number 2.22.7.1, includes a new function that limits the number of times you can forward a message through the messaging client.

About three years ago, WhatsApp decided to limit message forwarding to just 5 chats to combat “fake news,” but since WhatsApp messages are now end-to-end encrypted, the Menlo Park company can’t see counters for message forwards.

For this reason, WhatsApp has decided to establish a new limitation in the forwarding of messages, due to which, as you can see in the screenshot that we leave you below these lines, already it is not possible to forward a message to more than one group chat at the same time. Therefore, if you want to forward a message to more than one group, you will have no choice but to select the message and forward it again.

Also, you should be aware that this limitation takes effect even when the message is forwarded onceso it’s different from the previous limitation that I didn’t allow you to forward a message more than 4 times.

As usual, this feature is being rolled out to various users of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and it is expected to reach everyone over the next few days.

