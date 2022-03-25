WhatsApp raises the file size limit to 2GB, but only in one country

Argentina has been the country chosen by the messaging application to test the sending of files of up to 2 GB.

Although WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging platform today with more than 2,000 million monthly active users in the worldit still has a way to go to match its biggest rival, Telegram, when it comes to features.

For this reason, in recent weeks, the messaging application owned by Meta has not stopped updating its mobile applications with new features such as reactions to messages, the possibility of changing the language of the app manually or new controls for recording voice notes.

Well, now WhatsApp has just announced that raises the limit on the size of files that can be shared up to 2 GBsomething that Telegram already had almost from its inception, but only in one country.

WhatsApp increases the file size limit to 2 GB in Argentina

As the guys from the Argentine media La Nación WhatsApp have chosen their country to start a test in which they have increased file size limit from 100 MB to 2 GB.

This has been confirmed by the messaging platform itself through an official statement in which he states the following:

“We listen to users, respond to their requests and lifestyle by increasing the current limit on the size of files that can be sent via WhatsApp from 100 MB to 2 GB. Although this is a test only available in Argentina, users will be able to send this type of file of up to 2 GB to other users anywhere in the world”.

The messaging platform owned by Meta has also explained that it has chosen Argentina for two key reasons: the South American country has a considerable number of users and at the same time has a wide variety of users and devices.

This new feature is available in Argentina at all versions of the messaging app (Android, iOS, Web or desktop app)but, for now, it is limited to documents, although WhatsApp has already confirmed that they will enable it for images and videos later.

WhatsApp has not yet confirmed if you are going to extend this test to more regions of the worldbut in the meantime, you can check out our guide to the best large file sharing apps on Android.

