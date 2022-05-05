WhatsApp reactions begin to be available to everyone

Share

Finally! WhatsApp reactions are here, and little by little they will reach everyone.

A few weeks after having started to see the first hints about reactions on WhatsApp, the app has been updated to finally add support for whatsapp reactions.

This has been confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg himself, CEO of Meta, through his Facebook profile. He assures that, from today, reactions to messages on WhatsApp begin to be available for everyone.

So you can use WhatsApp reactions

As WhatsApp itself announced on its blog, reactions come as a new way of share our opinion with the rest of the participants in a chat, without the need to flood the conversation with new messages.

Just like in other messaging apps, WhatsApp reactions are represented in the form of emojisbeing able to choose between several different emoticons when reacting.

Reacting to a message is easy. To do so, once the function is active on your mobile, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the chat where the message you want to react to is located. Touch and hold the message you want to react to. A popup will appear with six different emojis, which you can use to react. Tap on one of the six emojis in the pop-up window to react to the message.

When reacting, the emoji you have chosen will appear just below the message. And, if you are in a group and other people react, the different emojis they have used will also appear, as well as a counter representing the number of people they have reacted.

For now, the emojis with which you can react are not customizablebut the company has confirmed that support for all emojis, as well as variants with different skin tones, will be introduced in the future.

We’re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with ❤️ and with all emojis and skin-tones to come. pic.twitter.com/086JnVS5Ey — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

If you still can’t see WhatsApp reactions, we recommend downloading the latest version of WhatsApp on your mobile to ensure you have the latest version of the app.

