WhatsApp ready to leave us speechless, reactions appear

Beta testers from around the world, come together and rejoice! Finally we begin to talk concretely about the reactions to WhatsApp messages, as has already happened for Telegram, a function that for many is considered fun and that, perhaps for others, will also be useful.

Since last summer we started talking about it, but now it’s finally about the devices iOS that Android they can begin to have the long-awaited reactions to individual messages in a chat, especially desired for those group chat messages to which it is difficult to give a precise connotation not being able to count on reactions.

The news of the imminent arrival of reactions to individual messages was revealed by the authoritative site WABetaInfo, according to which in the beta 22.2.72 of iOS the much desired functionality would be found. Which, in particular, will be available both for the classic version of WhatsApp and in the Business version: in the Settings menu it will in fact be possible to enable or disable notifications to reactions, and possibly set a specific sound.

WhatsApp and reactions to messages, it’s still early but they are sure to come

But the novelty has not yet been made operational. For now, in fact, it is only an option inserted in the settings menu which, however, would not bring any kind of change, at least for the moment, but certainly suggest that it will soon be in the devices Android than in devices iOS the new feature will be operational soon.

The novelty relating to the reactions to individual messages in a chat comes in the aftermath (in a broad sense) of a whole series of precautions that WhatsApp has taken in recent months to protect the privacy of its users. In particular, he was obliged to install a functionality related to the media so that they do not remain saved in the cell phones of the recipients.

The function relating to photos and videos concerns the possibility of viewing the media sent for chat only once, after which it is neither downloaded nor stored in the chat between the two users. This feature has certainly been welcomed by those who use it Whatsapp but who want to safeguard privacy and don’t want their media to go around on anyone’s phones.

However, it is a function that must be activated from time to time when sending content multimedia to another user. Who will not be able to do anything with that file, if not in a completely exceptional way take a screenshot (an eventuality for which it is not possible to do anything), but certainly it will not be possible to have a copy of it in the phone.