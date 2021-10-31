Tech

WhatsApp receives the first traces of Meta: have you noticed them too?

Following the important announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg regarding the change of the name of his company from Facebook to Meta, with the novelty of the metaverse attached, comes the predictable change for WhatsApp.

The screenshot in the gallery summarizes the novelty we have mentioned. This is the splash screen, which is the screen shown by WhatsApp on startup of its Android and iOS app, which now carries its own origins referred to Meta and no longer to Facebook. The latter in fact is now the name exclusively of the social network, and no longer the company that owns WhatsApp and Instagram.

The new wording WhatsApp from Meta was sighted on versions beta of WhatsApp for Android, starting precisely from version 2.21.22.21, and on the beta for iOS starting with the version 2.21.220.14.

