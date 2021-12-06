WhatsApp reveals messages every 15 minutes to the FBI. Confidential document published

The famous American government agency, theFBI may have access to data exchanged via messaging platforms. To make it known is a document disclosed on the website of the Rolling Stone newspaper, thanks to the interest of the association Property of the People who had access to the confidential document, taking advantage of a law that guarantees access to administrative documents.

This is the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), a law of the United States of 1967 which gives the right to obtain access to the documents of any federal agency. The Bureau’s dossier, in fact, reveals that for security reasons, the agency can access the contents of the messages exchanged to carry out investigations.

Reading the paper, it emerges that the fastest platforms to provide updates are WhatsApp, which “sends” information every 15 minutes and iMessage, the messaging service owned by Apple; the document also points out that WhatsApp is the only messaging application to reveal the sender and recipient of the message.

Ryan Shapiro, director of the non-profit Property of the People, told Rolling Stone that “privacy is essential for democracy” and that “the ease with which the FBI monitors our data online, extracting the intimate details of our daily lives. , threatens all of us and paves the way for an authoritarian government “.

Below is the document in question, entitled: “The FBI’s Ability to Legally Access the Content and Metadata of Secure Messaging Apps”.

On the part of WhatsApp and Apple, the reaction was similar, underlining that message exchanges are protected by end-to-end encryption, introduced last October, so the content of users’ messages cannot be read directly by the agency. As if to say that an additional authorization from the two companies is needed.

But in the document we read, in addition to the irritation of the FBI that underlines the delays in the delivery of data by the apps, guilty of not sharing information in real time, also that the other applications to exchange messages, instead, do not provide data without user approval; this is the case with Signal, which only provides date and time, and Wickr which sends data on when their account was created and basic subscriber information, but not metadata.

Last updated: Monday 6 December 2021, 17:29



