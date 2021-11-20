WhatsApp risks not working anymore: don’t make this mistake

An error risks not making WhatsApp work anymore. Let’s see how to limit the messaging application bug.

Whatsapp it is without a doubt the most used messaging application, with over two billion active users. A user error however is likely not make it work properly or even to completely stop the service. There are three mistakes most committed by users and they are likely to damage the application. Often these are problems of a technical nature. In fact, often WhatsApp could conflict with other applications.

Furthermore, attention must also be paid to applications designed by third parties which could determine thestopping background apps. Industry experts urge you to never download these dubious apps since they are now also obsolete and not worth having them on your smartphone. These ‘task killer‘therefore they could: temporarily disable WhatsApp and delay the delivery of messages. So we invite all users to be very careful, since with such an error you risk blocking the messaging application.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix for free, is it still possible in 2021? Find out how

WhatsApp, the ‘black list’ arrives: goodbye to unwanted contacts

In the last period the WhatsApp developer team, especially with regard to the very hot topic of privacy. In fact, not only has changed privacy policy, but also with the new features which aim to protect users’ personal data even more. The latest addition further protects sensitive information. Now users will be able to decide who will not be able to know the date and time of theLast Access.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, incredible news on the subscription: users crazy with joy

All through the tool “T.all contacts except …”Which allows you to create a black list. Company contacts who reached us on the application can also be introduced in this list. Furthermore, this function is in addition to those already provided, namely: “All“,”Nobody“,”Contacts“. The new feature is currently only available on the Beta application of both iOS that of Android. However, there is still no date for the landing of the blacklist on the official version of the application.