WhatsApp scam alert: Hourly work with payment of up to USD 500

different users of the social network WhatsApp in Ecuador warn of an apparent new modality of fraud in that messaging service.

This Thursday, April 21, 2022, people shared posts in different groups where they warn about texts writings that arrive about alleged offers from worked. However, the alleged advertisements do not display the name of the business applicant.

These messages come from unknown numbersyes, be with photos of profile of scenery either faces of models. The intention is to steal data stored on the cell phone.

The message that arrives is: “Hello, we are currently hiring a large number of part-time staff online. Daily salary: 100-500. Click on the query link https://…. ”.

Users mention that by opening the link, subscribers could be victims of data theft, if the owner of the cell phone has the applications of the accounts from banks or financial entities.

Users shared in different chats the alert of an alleged scam in WhatsApp messages. Photo: Screenshot

Other scam methods

In early April 2022, a supermarket chain warned its customers In the country of Attempts from scam them online. Cybercriminals used the name of marks to supposedly promote a campaign and offered awards.

The purpose of this scam was to appropriate personal information of the usersThey used the scheme of phishing. With the messages Hacker tries to convince the users to install on the cell phones a applicationto steal your data or gain access to your devices.

Another case, published in this media outlet, was that of Tamara Granja, who received a message on her phone via WhatsApp which expressed the intention of an anonymous person to share with her a inheritance, for which they asked for your personal data. She didn’t answer and reported the message on the app.

How to prevent?

Experts point out that the messages that arrive should be distrusted, because these ads are designed to catch people’s attention.

Another recommendation is not to open the links, delete the conversation and/or block the number.