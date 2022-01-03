Whatsapp scam, beware of this contact who takes possession of the account

A Whatsapp scam is circulating that impresses with how sneaky it is and capable of deceiving unsuspecting users. How it all works.

Whatsapp scam danger, be careful. The Postal Police is in fact receiving reports regarding an unpleasant episode that has affected several users. Those who ended up in the network of criminals provided the details of the case.

Unfortunately, the Whatsapp scam in question concerns a series of messages received randomly and which end up completely blocking the well-known application, also stealing our account. All this happens in a subtle way, through a hateful subterfuge.

The bad guys basically pretend to be someone we know, although we clearly wouldn’t remember. In this way they try to get to know us, perhaps after having chosen us randomly from Facebook or some other social network, thus having had the opportunity to know some details about our life on which to leverage.

Whatsapp scam, how to defend yourself

Then the Whatsapp scam continues, with cyber criminals pretending to have sent us a 6-digit code by mistake, but what they need to unlock their main phone. In this way, they will describe a procedure for receiving the aforementioned code from Whatsapp. Which is actually ours and should remain strictly private.

By doing so, the thieves will take full possession of our account and will be able to maneuver it definitively, becoming aware of everything that is contained in the chats. Photos, videos and private data included.

In order not to fall into this hateful trap, the advice is to uninstall the application from our smartphone, even at the cost of losing everything. At least then the information will not fall into the hands of strangers, who might otherwise think of blackmailing us.

Then it will be good to notify the Postal Police of what happened and file a complaint. If, on the other hand, we recognize that the contact you are writing to us is an attacker, the advice is to ignore it completely and avoid replying, but at the same time also to inform the competent police forces in this case.