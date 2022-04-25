WhatsApp: Scam deceives users with ‘support’

It is not uncommon to see WhatsApp used by criminals to access user information and steal accounts or sensitive data. Over time, these scams have gone from being cold and distant to adapting to the daily lives of millions of people to pose as government entities, successful companies or, as in this case, official application support.

The WABetaInfo site gives an account of a new type of scam that has been appearing on the messaging platform managed by Meta. In this case, the medium shows how a false profile tries to pass itself off as a Meta support account.

In the screenshot, the site displays a fake profile that adds a check green verification within the profile picture. When we see a verified account, there is a green check next to the name, like the image to the right:

What data do criminals obtain on WhatsApp?

WABetaInfo adds information about the access these fake accounts have, and warns about the risks of interacting with them:

“These contacts want to get your private information, for example your credit card details to avoid canceling your WhatsApp account. In some cases, they also ask you for the 6-digit code to log in to your WhatsApp account!”, marks the site.

As part of the security protocols, WhatsApp it does not request information about credit or debit cards, nor does it request the six-digit password that each user must keep in reserve. This key, unlike the dynamic key, is an additional step of its own that the user must add as a third layer of verification.

If we find this type of account, what we must do is report it from the application. In the menu in the upper right corner, we must choose the report option and add the data of the account that we are reporting.

On the other hand, we can warn our contacts about this. We invite you to share this note with your family and friends so that they don’t fall for criminals who disguise themselves as verified accounts. Also, do not forget that there is an official WhatsApp number so you can report your problems with Facebook.