Whatsapp scam, pay attention to this message: “Lose your account”

There is a Whatsapp scam that has already misled several people and that has very serious consequences for those who have fallen for it.

Whatsapp scam, pay attention to a message that has been circulating for weeks now and that unfortunately has also made victims. Because those who have found themselves taking the bait have lost the possibility of being able to continue using their profile.

This Whatsapp scam in particular relies on an urgent request, which concerns some need to have to restore the account of one of our contacts. Someone who is a friend to us and who we keep in mind in the column will make us this unusual request.

It is not about that person but the usual cyber criminals who somehow manage to see who are our contacts to implement this Whatsapp scam. The request to restore this account will at all costs make us go to an attached link.

Whatsapp scam, beware of this message

One thing, however, that absolutely must not be done. Because by going to this link we will do nothing but duplicate our Whatsapp account and this will give the green light to the bad guys to have free access to our personal information and our sensitive data.

Because of this trap we will no longer be able to manage our account, which will fall into the hands of strangers whose intentions will not be good at all. In fact, on our behalf these individuals will be able to place other scams and eventually get us into trouble.

If you have fallen into this trap it will be good file a complaint against unknown persons, in particular by contacting the postal police. And more generally it is good to never trust messages with strange requests or of which we are not aware. This is the case, for example, of communications regarding refunds, blocked packages, incorrect pins, data to be updated. Which I always am accompanied by links to click on.

This is always a trap, which cyber criminals try to set off against us through SMS, Whatsapp or email messages. Never trust, the best thing to do is to delete everything and remember, for example, that official communications take place through the restricted areas of your personal accounts or official reference websites.