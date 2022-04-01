WhatsApp: so you can listen to the tones of Super Mario Bros when you receive a new message | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | WPP | Technology

Pay a lot of attention. A WhatsApp trick has just become a trend on social networks, especially among fans of Super Mario Brossince it allows you to hear the legendary music of this video game developed by Nintendo when you receive a new message on your smartphone. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

It is worth noting that this WhatsApp trick will only work if you have installed the instant messaging application on a smartphone Android; in case you have an iPhone or other Apple device, you will not be able to use it. In the same way, it is necessary to download the Super Mario Bros melody in MP3 format.

You can search your favorite melody from Super Mario Bros on YouTube, but make sure the video is short, that way you don’t need to cut the audio. Once you find it, you can visit sites like ‘Freemake’ or Savefrom, although you can also use apps like Newpipe or Snaptube.

How to have the music of Super Mario Bros as a WhatsApp message tone?

1. First enter WhatsApp and press the three dots icon that is located in the upper right corner of the screen

2. Select settings and later notifications

3. Press the option notification tone and you will get all the default ringtones that your cell phone has

4. Go to the end and you can find the option add tone

5. Press it and find the Super Mario Bros audio that you previously downloaded.

That would be all. Now just save the changes and when a friend, family member, co-worker or any other WhatsApp contact sends you a message, instead of the classic tone of the application instant messaging, you will hear the music of Super Mario Bros.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos and videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.