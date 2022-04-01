you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WhatsApp improves message notifications.
WhatsApp improves message notifications.
It’s just three easy steps.
March 31, 2022, 01:55 PM
It has probably happened to you that you are in a WhatsApp conversation and the other person deletes messages from the conversation that you did not get to read.
There are ways to view these deleted messages without having to install applications.
On Android device, you need to follow three easy steps.
First, go to the settings section.
Then look for the ‘notification history’ setting.
And, once there, activate the daily reports.
These three steps allow the user see notifications from all apps where you have alerts turned on.
It is similar to the search history of a browser, for example.
There are also applications to avoid losing deleted messages, however, here privacy is at risk because they access cell phone notifications, personal data such as contact names and phone numbers, so they should be used with caution.
TIME
