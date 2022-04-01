It has probably happened to you that you are in a WhatsApp conversation and the other person deletes messages from the conversation that you did not get to read.

(You may be interested in: How to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp?)

There are ways to view these deleted messages without having to install applications.

(You may be interested: WhatsApp is renewed: this is its new function for audio)

On Android device, you need to follow three easy steps.

First, go to the settings section.

Then look for the ‘notification history’ setting.

(You may be interested: Differences between WhatsApp Web and Desktop: which is better?)

And, once there, activate the daily reports.

These three steps allow the user see notifications from all apps where you have alerts turned on.

It is similar to the search history of a browser, for example.

(You may be interested: WhatsApp could close your account at the end of this month, why?)

There are also applications to avoid losing deleted messages, however, here privacy is at risk because they access cell phone notifications, personal data such as contact names and phone numbers, so they should be used with caution.

More news

How to recover deleted files on Android, iOS, Windows and Mac

Don’t know the name of a song? Google Assistant can help

TIME