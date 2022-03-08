WhatsApp: so you can upload long videos that last more than 30 seconds in your states | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

It doesn’t matter if you have a smartphone Android or iPhoneat the time of post a video as status on WhatsApp, in the application IM can only upload clips that are 30 seconds or less. In case you have an audiovisual material that exceeds half a minute, you will have to choose a part, that is, it is not possible to share it completely, unless you use a trick that just came back trend in the social media. Do you want to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

As detailed by El Androide Libre, a portal specialized in technology, WhatsApp states only accept clips of up to 30 seconds or weighing less than 16 MB; however, there is a trick to share the entirety of any video you have recorded or downloaded from YouTube. Unfortunately, this method only works on Android phones.

How to upload a long video to your WhatsApp statuses?

1. Go to Google Play Store and download this application developed by Royal Princess Makeover.

2. You will have to give it some permissions so that it can work correctly.

3. Enter the application and you will see that it shows four main options.

4. You have to choose the first one that is called Status uploader.

5. Finally, you must find the video (which must be longer than 30 seconds) and select it. The load will depend on the weight of this clip.

That would be all. The app you downloaded will cut the video into 30 second chunks, which it will sort (automatically) and post as a WhatsApp status. This way your friends will see the full clip and not just an excerpt.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos and videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: so you can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike the stickers, the emoji of WhatsApp are smaller and come pre-installed with the instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a method that allows you to enlarge them and use them in your chats. Do you want to know?

East secret trick is available to all users, no matter if they have a phone Android or iPhone. If you want to try it to surprise your friends, all you have to do is follow these simple steps: