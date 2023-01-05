WhatsApp: steps to activate Face ID on iPhone | iPhone | DEPOR-PLAY

Technology

WhatsApp: steps to activate Face ID on iPhone

WhatsApp It is one of the most used communication applications in the world. Billions of messages are sent daily; For this reason, users must take certain measures to protect their messages and private information. The application can use fingerprint, pattern, PIN code, facial recognition or on iPhone mobiles, Face ID.

The theft of WhatsApp accounts is a problem that is seen on a daily basis. Typically, a stranger can inadvertently access your mobile phone and use the six-digit code sent via text message to gain access to your profile.

Once they have this access, they can now see all your conversations. If this is your case, you should send a message to the following email, support@whatsapp.comwith the subject of “account theft” or “account stolen.

How to configure iPhone Face ID in WhatsApp?

The application has an extra layer of security on iPhone mobiles: use Face ID for unlocking. To configure it, you just have to follow the following steps on your cell phone.

Please visit the App Store first to update the app. In this way, you will ensure that you have the latest WhatsApp tools. Next, go to the “Settings” section at the bottom.

There, you will have to go to the bottom and press the “Screen lock” button and turn on the “Require Face ID” option.

“As an additional security measure, you can activate Touch ID or Face ID in WhatsApp. If you enable these features, you will need to use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock WhatsApp. Even if the application is blocked, it will still be possible to reply to messages from notifications and answer calls”, details the WhatsApp blog.

