WhatsApp, steps to download hidden report of your account

the app of WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world, and in Mexico a key piece to communicate either in the workplace or personally. Well, in the same way, it can become the most extensive collection center of your device and be a vulnerable point for your cyber security.

The security of your data and personal information may be vulnerable in the application and with more lawsuits using copies of private chats in WhatsApp as evidence, you may wonder how much information is actually stored and can be made available to others and the handling of it. Here we present how to view the hidden report of the application, so you can discover everything you delete and even so it is saved on the platform.

How to download hidden WhatsApp report?

This does not include the messages you receive, if you also want to activate that function you must export your chat history from the app. To download the hidden report follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and enter Settings.

Find the Account section and enter.

Click on the Request Info option. From my account.

It will take an average of 3 days to be ready, once the request is made it cannot be canceled, if for some reason you change your phone number or you no longer have the account, the request will be canceled and you will have to do the steps again to get the report again.

How to download the report?

After the time has elapsed and the report is available, you will receive a notification on your WhatsApp from your cell phone, “Your account report is now available”. To download it you just have to do the following:

Open WhatsApp and follow the steps above until “Request info. From my account”

Then you click Download report, it will appear as a ZIP file on your phone, which includes HTML and JSON files.

After downloading it you can send it to your email and check it there. Once this step is done, it allows you to permanently delete the copy that is stored on your Smartphone. You just have to tap on delete report, and WhatsApp will not delete your account data.

