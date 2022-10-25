WhatsApp suffers a global crash

WhatsApp updates its privacy policy 1:01

(CNN) — WhatsApp suffered a serious outage on Tuesday, preventing users around the world from sending or receiving messages on the platform.

The world’s most popular messaging app started having problems around 3 am ET. As of 4:50 a.m., service was back on for some users, but seemed to remain patchy elsewhere.

There were nearly 70,000 outage reports on the platform, according to data from Down Detector, which tracks service outages around the world.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. WhatsApp is owned by Meta, the global tech giant formerly known as Facebook (FB).

In a statement, a company spokesperson told CNN Business that it had resumed service.

“We know that people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today,” the representative said. “We have fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience.”

In a post on Twitter, Down Detector said user reports indicated that WhatsApp had been “having problems” since 3:17 a.m. ET.

WhatsApp is the most important messaging application in the world, with more than 2 billion users. Up to 31% of the world’s population uses it, according to a 2022 analysis by the digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

Many users in India, WhatsApp’s largest market, posted on other social networks that they had trouble communicating through the app. The country has 400 million WhatsApp users.

— CNN’s Manveena Suri and Swati Gupta contributed to this report.