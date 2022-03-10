WhatsApp tests a new tool with messages that disappear in the beta version of the app | Application | whatsappbeta | Android | Mexico | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the West. Not only does it allow us to be in contact with friends and family, but it has also been one of the most used platforms during teleworking. For this last reason, the developer company Meta introduced some relevant changes in the patches to improve the user experience.

Recently, one last change has been reported with messages disappearing or self-destructing. This tool is used to maintain a secret conversation with a person and avoid having a record of everything that is written.

The message is sent and within hours it is automatically deleted forever. However, WhatsApp is aware that it is somewhat annoying when you want to save a message or want to prevent specific information from being lost.

For this reason, a change has been introduced in patch 2.22.7.4. of WhatsApp Beta for Android, which is used so that we do not have to temporarily deactivate the messages that self-destruct to save information.

All you have to do is press and hold a text bubble to get the following message: “keep message? This message will not disappear from this chat, anyone can save it.

Pressing “ok” will only apply the settings to the text bubble. The WaBetainfo medium attaches a screenshot of the new tool.

WhatsApp tests a new tool with the messages that disappear in the beta version of the app. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and spreader. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.