Whatsapp, the app will stop working on these smartphones in 2022

Bad news is coming for many Whatsapp users who will have to say goodbye to the well-known instant messaging application in the course of 2022.

The 2022 it has recently started and the hope is that it will bring with it some positive news, especially after having come to terms with two particularly difficult years due to Covid. The latter has led us to change many of our habits, such as an increasingly massive use of various technological tools, such as smartphone. Thanks to the latter, on the other hand, we have the possibility of being able to communicate at any time with friends and relatives even very distant from us.

To this end, various services come to our aid, such as the instant messaging applications. Well, dwelling on the latter, it will be interesting to know that bad news arrives for many users of Whatsapp, as they will have to say goodbye in the course of 2022 to the known application. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Whatsapp, goodbye on these smartphones in 2022: everything you need to know

Sending messages, both written and spoken, through Whatsapp it has now become, for many, a daily habit. At the same time, as it is easy to guess, there are pitfalls. We are not only talking about scam attempts, but also those who try to use this app to spy on other people’s conversations. Precisely for this reason, some time ago, we saw together how to find out if someone spies on us on Whatsapp.

But not only that, many risk having to deal with a real nightmare. This is because there will be many devices on which Whatsapp it will stop working in the course of 2022. But for what reason and above all what are the devices at risk? Well, just as happened in the past, you should know that this year the well-known app will stop working on some types of smartphones.

This will happen because, being particularly old, they will no longer be compatible. Whatsapp, on the other hand, is continuous update and for this reason it is very easy to come across older devices that are unable to support the new features. In particular, devices with an update equal to or lower than Android 4.04 and the operating system iOS 9 and earlier will end up in the viewfinder.

Goodbye Whatsapp: here are the smartphones on which it will stop working

There are several users who will have to say goodbye to Whatsapp during the year that has just begun, including those belonging to particularly well-known brands. Going into details, among the models that will no longer be able to use the well-known instant messaging app are included iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPhone Se.

As for the devices Samsung, to say goodbye to Whatsapp in the course of 2022 will be Galaxy Trend Lite and the Galaxy Trend II. But not only that, also Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2. Ben 17 smartphones branded LG who will no longer be able to use Whatsapp. Going into the details they are the following: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual and Optimus L3 II.

But not only that, also Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q. If all this were not enough, even three branded models Huawei they will have to say goodbye to Whatsapp. The latter, in fact, will stop working on Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Ascend D2.

Regarding Sony, Whatsapp will no longer work on Xperia M. Among the other devices on which the well-known instant messaging application will no longer work, there are: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

READ ALSO >>> Whatsapp and Facebook know our most intimate secrets

Therefore, there are several devices on which Whatsapp will stop working during the year that has just begun. It is therefore advisable to pay attention to your model, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant drawbacks.