Whatsapp, the Christmas scam arrives: here’s how it works

Let’s find out what the cybercriminals came up with this time, who used Whatsapp again for their shady comforts

TO Christmas we are all better. At one time this motto seemed to be more fitting, but nowadays it appears as one of the most bogus common places. If for some it is an occasion of celebration and joy, for others it is yet another opportunity to make fun of others.

This is the case of the hackers who created one for the occasion new scam, using one of the most popular tools during the holidays, that is Whatsapp. Let’s try to understand how it is accomplished and above all what counter-moves can be implemented for avoid falling into the trap.

Whatsapp: how the new Christmas scam works

In practice it is a message sent on the application note of instant messaging. In the content there is the possibility to receive a special greeting or a holiday gift simply by doing click on a hyperlink attached.

Once the link is opened a trojan which allows the shady criminals to access victim’s private information. So even if this kind of message comes from an acquaintance (who probably has already been cheated), it is good to be wary and above all not to open them.

Unfortunately, however, everything is made more real by the use of known brands and pages. In addition they are also present comments from alleged participants (complete with personal profiles) who claim to have won the award.

By virtue of this it is not exactly easy to avert the danger, especially for the more advanced generations, not properly accustomed to technological devices and perhaps unconscious of the dangers that lurk on the net and on app.

Another card that is often played hacker is to focus on people’s preferences after studying them on social network. So even when the link of a possible gift that we potentially like, it must absolutely be thrown away.

Furthermore, due precautions must be taken to protect themselves from any kind of attack. Examples of this are the creation of complex passwords, using multi-factor or two-step authentication and updating the operating system on smartphones and computers. They can be security solutions when problems arise.