WhatsApp, the developers have made bingo: the new editor arrives

WhatsApp, developers are working on a new feature that will allow us to customize our chats more and more.

The developers of the best-known instant messaging app have really outdone themselves this time. With the beta version for Android which they gave the green light just a few hours ago, the way of communicating through WhatsApp will change radically. Once again.

Read also: Cryptocurrencies, Elon Musk returns to the office: a tweet and the coin splashes

It has often happened in the past that the team introduced features specifically designed to completely change virtual interactions via chat. The one coming this time, however, will allow us to do something that will make the experience with WhatsApp even more incredibly personalized.

That is, the developers are working on a whole new editor that gives users the ability to do something that, at the moment, is not covered by the app’s feature park. The project is not yet fully completed, but it seems that the team serving Mark Zuckerberg is still well under way.

WhatsApp, you will soon be able to draw on videos and photos

According to what he reports WABetaInfo, the new update for Android will allow you to draw on multimedia content before sending it to our contacts. Not only on photographs, but also on videos, which is an unprecedented novelty.

From the screenshots shown on the site, specialized as known in WhatsApp and its surroundings, it is clear that two new pencils will soon be available in chat. They are already present in the version for iOS devices, while they had not yet been implemented in the one compatible with Android devices.

The update that will upset the publisher, we said, has not yet been released. The developers are continuing to test their accomplishments to make sure everything is perfect, but the big day shouldn’t be that far off. What is certain is that the wait will be largely folded by a function that will allow us to personalize our multimedia contents more and more.