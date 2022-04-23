WhatsApp | the guide to create a widget of the QR code of your account | Contact | Applications | widgets | Smartphones | Cell phones | trick | Walkthrough | Android | Operating system | Messaging | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

When someone wants to add you to WhatsApp, normally he asks you for his phone number and you give it to him digit by digit while he writes it down and gives you a name, it is a totally common action despite the fact that QR codes already exist to avoid the tedious process, because with You only scan it and automatically schedule it, it even opens a conversation in the aforementioned messaging application. If you are one of the users who do use QR codes to add contacts, then we will teach you how to create a widget with your own code.

It is important to clarify that to perform this trick you will need to download an application from the Play Store, the same that you will not have to uninstall because otherwise the widget will be removed from the main screen, also keep in mind that this app is only compatible with Android versions 4.0.3 or higher. Although the steps will take you a few minutes, it is certainly a worthwhile method, it will save you a lot of time and will always allow you to have your QR code within reach. WhatsApp.

THE STEPS TO CREATE A WIDGET WITH THE WHATSAPP QR CODE

First, go to the Android Google Play Store and download the app photo-widget you can get it quickly by clicking here .

you can get it quickly by clicking . Open the app and it will probably ask you for some permissions, grant them, don’t worry, it is a 100% reliable platform.

The next step is to close Photo Widget and verify that WhatsApp have no pending updates.

have no pending updates. Open the instant messaging app and click on the icon of the three vertical points (top right), go to “Settings” and your photo will appear as a thumbnail, name and on the right the icon of a QR code.

Take a screenshot of the code and try to crop it so that only the pixels show. Do not forget to save this image in the gallery.

Then, go back to the start of your cell phone and press for a few seconds on an empty space on the screen of your smartphone or perform the gesture of pinching inwards, as if you were reducing the camera zoom.

Some options will appear at the bottom, tap on the one that says “Widgets”.

Find the application you downloaded “Photo Widget” and click “Add”.

Click on the blank box to select the photo of the WhatsApp QR code stored in your gallery.

Click on “Add widget”.

Finally, manually adjust the size and position of the QR code.

Done, so you won’t have to go through those long steps again to show your QR code from WhatsAppyou will simply unlock your cell phone and show the code on the main screen, in this way they can scan it even with the native camera of their smartphone and they will add you quickly.

