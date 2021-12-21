WhatsApp: the latest useless news

























2021 began with the huge controversy over WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, which caused a shower of criticism on the Facebook group (which in the meantime became Meta), and is closing with the news that, in the future WhatsApp update, could arrive there most useless novelty ever.









To give the news is the now well-known site WABetaInfo, which in the course of 2021 has transformed itself from a reliable, precise and always reliable source on the news arriving on the most used chat app in the world, into a sort of detached WhatsApp press office, whose main purpose is to highlight everything the app developer team is doing for improve privacy and security of user conversations. Even when, as in this case, the development team is absolutely not doing it nothing again, then nothing of really useful.

WhatsApp: the most useless news of 2021

But let’s get to the point, the (non) news: according to WABetaInfo in a future version of WhatsApp the “end-to-end encryption indicators“. What is it about?

Of very simple writings, in the sections Calls And State, who tell us that “Your personal calls are end-to-end encrypted” is that “Your state is end-to-end encrypted“.

Is this something new? Absolutely not because, as everyone knows by now, theentire flow of communication within WhatsApp (chats, photos and videos, statuses, links, attachments, calls and video calls) is encrypted with the end-to-end encryption.

And this certainly not from today, but from 5 April 2016. What is the point, then, to repeat it? More than legitimate question, given that other messaging apps, in the first place Messenger And Instagram Direct from the same Facebook / Meta group, they still don’t have such strong and complete encryption.

How end-to-end encryption works

WhatsApp is one of the few instant messaging apps that uses the end-to-end encryption on all chats, all calls and all video calls.

This type of encryption involves the use of two pairs of cryptographic keys, one public and the other private, without which it is impossible to decrypt the data. The private keys, which are the ones that really guarantee the security of the messages, are stored on the phone and they never leave the smartphone.

For this reason, as will have happened to everyone, WhatsApp often warns the user that “Your security code has changed“: It means that the user we are chatting with has updated or reinstalled the app, associated the app with another device (via WhatsApp multi-device) or changed phone and, consequently, the key has been updated.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp itself, can decrypt chats between two users because private keys are not saved on servers, but on phones. Whoever manages to intercept the communication, therefore, cannot read it because he cannot decipher it: he will only see one incomprehensible data stream.