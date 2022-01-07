Whatsapp, the list of smartphones on which it will soon no longer work
The well-known messaging app will cease to work on various devices as early as 2022. Many are still widely used today, but soon Whatsapp will be down.
Whatsapp continues to be used by millions and millions of people around the world. And it has been like this for years and years. For over a decade the importance of the well-known instant messaging application has become nothing short of capital in the daily lives of many of us.
Think about what our life would be if we did not have the possibility of communicating immediately either with Whatsapp – which remains the most widespread app in the world in its field of action – or with its other direct competitors.
However, there is a problem that sooner or later affects everyone and that makes it impossible to use Whatsapp. In fact, the application will stop working on some devices, and already in the course of 2022. There are some devices at risk, including smartphones and tablets predisposed to use the app linked to the Meta universe.
Whatsapp, where it will no longer work
The devices on which Whatsapp will cease to work are those that mount the Android and iOS models that are now dated and no longer subjected to official support and updates. It is more specifically about those with Android 4.04 and below or with iOS 9 to go down.
The latter are found in particular on iPhone 6 and its family. Then there are also the following models that mount Android instead:
- Galaxy Trend Lite, Trend II, S3 mini, Xcover 2, Core, Ace 2;
- LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual and Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q;
- Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Ascend D2;
- Sony Xperia M;
- Archos 53 Platinum;
- HTC Desire 500;
- Caterpillar Cat B15;
- Wiko Cink Five, Darknight;
- Lenovo A820;
- UMi X2;
- Faea F1, THL W8;