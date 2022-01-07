Whatsapp, the list of smartphones on which it will soon no longer work

The well-known messaging app will cease to work on various devices as early as 2022. Many are still widely used today, but soon Whatsapp will be down.

Whatsapp continues to be used by millions and millions of people around the world. And it has been like this for years and years. For over a decade the importance of the well-known instant messaging application has become nothing short of capital in the daily lives of many of us.

Think about what our life would be if we did not have the possibility of communicating immediately either with Whatsapp – which remains the most widespread app in the world in its field of action – or with its other direct competitors.

However, there is a problem that sooner or later affects everyone and that makes it impossible to use Whatsapp. In fact, the application will stop working on some devices, and already in the course of 2022. There are some devices at risk, including smartphones and tablets predisposed to use the app linked to the Meta universe.

Whatsapp, where it will no longer work

The devices on which Whatsapp will cease to work are those that mount the Android and iOS models that are now dated and no longer subjected to official support and updates. It is more specifically about those with Android 4.04 and below or with iOS 9 to go down.

The latter are found in particular on iPhone 6 and its family. Then there are also the following models that mount Android instead: