WhatsApp, the most beautiful phrases and images for New Year 2022: what a show. Really many interesting ideas to exchange greetings with friends and family

Here we are. There are few pores and the countdown for the new year will begin. Go to the attic a 2021 in many ways to forget. The pandemic of Covid it is still far from over and in the last few weeks limitations and fears have started again. The increasing infections and the vaccination campaign not yet completed have postponed the conclusion of a story that is panicking the whole world. In the hope that 2022 will finally be the last affected by the virus, we can give ourselves a few carefree hours to spend a good ending and a good beginning in the company of relatives and friends. In these circumstances it has become a must send greeting messages on WhatsApp, the messaging platform par excellence.

WhatsApp, the most beautiful phrases and images for New Year 2022: how to get ideas for good wishes

Some nice ideas could be the following:

“May this 2022 be full of satisfactions and many pleasant surprises. Happy New Year!”. Or: “Give wings to your dreams and allow them to come true. Happy New Year!”.

If you want to be more direct you can write: “I already know your resolutions for 2022: to complete those of 2000. Happy New Year!”. For the original types: “At the stroke of midnight, think about me for a few moments, so that I can become your first thought of 2022. Happy New Year!“. Or also: “For this 2022 I wish you 365 nights of splendid dreams and 365 days in which to make them come true. Happy New Year!”.

In short, so many nice ways to make others feel their closeness, with a pinch of originality. Clearly messages can also be combined with a beautiful photo, since, as we usually say, an image can be worth more than a thousand words.

In this regard, we suggest the cutest photos to send, taking a cue and taking a look at this gallery presented by the Telefonino.net site.